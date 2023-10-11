Viral video: Man tries to eat gigantic 5kg samosa, internet calls him 'Baahubali'

A viral video showcasing a man's astonishing feat of devouring a massive 5kg samosa has taken social media by storm.

In the realm of viral sensations, one man has managed to capture the attention of the internet with a jaw-dropping culinary spectacle. The star of the show? A colossal 5kg samosa that defies belief. This gastronomic marvel, revealed in a video shared by food blogger @sagar_sankpal93 on Instagram, has taken social media by storm, amassing over 101k likes and sparking a plethora of reactions.

Samosas, the beloved Indian snacks, are typically enjoyed in reasonable portions, with most people comfortably capping their intake at three, four, or five. However, what sets this video apart is the extraordinary display of one individual's seemingly insatiable appetite as he tackles a mammoth 5kg samosa in a single sitting. The astounding clip has left viewers in sheer disbelief.

The authenticity of this viral sensation has not been independently verified by DnaIndia, but it certainly has people talking. The comments flooding in express a wide range of emotions and opinions. Some viewers, astounded by the sheer size of the samosa, have voiced concerns about potential health complications associated with such a colossal consumption.

A user exclaimed, "OMG, you're not a human." Another user humorously quipped, "Is this samosa meant for looking at or eating? It might be better off in a display case."

The audacity of devouring such a gigantic samosa has prompted some lighthearted suggestions. "It's so enormous that you can't eat it alone. Please cut it like a birthday cake and share it with your followers," one user proposed. Another added, "It's Saaaaaaaaaaaaa moooooooooosaaaaaaa."

While the authenticity of this extraordinary samosa-eating endeavor remains under scrutiny, there's no denying the buzz it has generated across social media platforms.