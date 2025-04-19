The video has reignited the debate on language use in Bengaluru, a city that brings together people from different parts of India.

A viral video showing a man telling an auto driver to "speak in Hindi if you want to stay in Bengaluru" has caused a stir on social media. In the video, the man angrily tells the driver to speak Hindi, while the driver responds, "You are in Bengaluru, speak Kannada. I won't speak Hindi."

Though the reason for the argument is unclear, the man's comment has sparked strong reactions, especially online. Many people have criticized the man for being disrespectful to the local language, Kannada.

On social media, users shared their opinions, with some defending the auto driver. One user wrote, “I don't support violence, but the man in the video is wrong. He expects locals to speak his language?” Others pointed out that many Kannadigas in Bengaluru speak Hindi, but they still try to speak Kannada when possible.

The video has reignited the debate on language use in Bengaluru, a city that brings together people from different parts of India. Some believe that learning and respecting the local language is important for better cultural harmony.

Also read: Canadian vlogger shares life-changing lessons from 5-week India trip, says 'be careful...'