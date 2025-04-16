The video opens with a tense standoff between two men. One of them, shirtless and agitated, appears to have torn the other man’s shirt during a scuffle.

Another day, another bizarre incident on the Delhi metro. In a now-viral video, a shirtless man was seen challenging a fellow passenger to a fistfight, creating chaos in an otherwise routine commute. The dramatic episode took place inside a coach heading toward Rajiv Chowk station.

The video opens with a tense standoff between two men. One of them, shirtless and agitated, appears to have torn the other man’s shirt during a scuffle. The tall co-passenger, visibly confused and annoyed, stands silently at the opposite end. According to bystanders, the altercation reportedly began after a nasty comment sparked tempers.

What stood out for viewers, however, wasn’t just the aggression, but the shirtless man’s accent. “Come on, throw some punches, man,” he says, delivering the challenge in what many online described as a “New York accent,” leaving people both puzzled and amused.

Amid the escalating tension, the other man can be heard saying, “Gandi gandi baatien kar raha hai,” implying that the confrontation was provoked by offensive remarks. Two other passengers tried to mediate and calm the situation, but the shirtless man remained aggressive and went on to claim discrimination. “Kuki mai Bihar se hai, is liye aap log mereko bol rhe,” he argued.

Eventually, many commuters exited the coach at Rajiv Chowk, clearly disturbed by the scene. But the man continued to provoke, yelling, “Come on, let’s fight. I’ll show you how am I,” in his now-infamous accent.

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing thousands of views and sparking a wave of memes and jokes.

“Delhi day by day turning New York,” one user commented.

“Funny until you saw the other guy’s shirt,” quipped another.

“Height doesn’t matter. Short guy was ruthless. Tattoos and English accent do work,” joked a user.

