'Naya rozgaar': Man takes dip in freezing water on behalf of devotees in viral video, charges Rs 10

In a viral video, a man offers to take a holy bath in ice-cold water for just ten rupees on behalf of all people as winter grips many parts of India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:18 PM IST

The north Indian states have been blanketed in a chill wave and dense fog as the lowest temperature over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and north Rajasthan was recorded between 3 and 7 degrees Celsius. A video of a man with a "unique" job is making the rounds on social media as people look for ways to stay warm during the winter.

In a viral video, a man offers to take a holy bath in ice-cold water for just ten rupees on behalf of all people as winter grips many parts of India. The viral-video shows a man sitting without any clothes on a railing in the middle of what appeared to be a lake and offering worshippers to jump in if they felt the water was too cold for them. In the video, the man is heard saying in Hindi, "Brothers and sisters, come and let me take a dip on your behalf in this winter."

 

 

The viral video was shared on Twitter by user that goes by name 'Ashutosh Shukla', since being shared, the video has garnered over 70,000 views on social media along with 1600 likes.

Meanwhile, Srinagar, in Jammu and Kashmir, experienced its coldest night ever as the temperature dropped to minus 5.8 degrees Celsius. Along with other regions, temperatures have dropped significantly over the past week in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

READ | Delhi Police constables loot gold worth Rs 50 lakh from foreign nationals at IGI airport; arrested

 

