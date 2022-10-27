Headlines

Viral video: Man suffers severe burn injuries after 'fire haircut' goes wrong in Gujarat

Now an 18-year-old man suffered severe burns after his "fire haircut" went wrong at a salon in Vapi, Gujarat's Valsad district.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

New Delhi: The fire haircut is becoming increasingly popular on social media.  Now an 18-year-old man suffered severe burns after his "fire haircut" went wrong at a salon in Vapi, Gujarat's Valsad district, on Thursday. In the viral video, the man can be sitting calmly when the process started. However, the fire from his head soon reached his neck, causing him to cry out in agony.

According to a Vapi town police station official, the victim suffered burn injuries to his neck and chest and was taken to a hospital in Vapi before being referred to the Civil Hospital in Valsad. According to police, the victim, a resident of Vapi's Bhadakmora area, had gone to the salon in Sulpad area to get the "fire haircut."

The victim's and hairdresser's statements are being taken, according to investigating officer Karamsinh Makwana. "We are attempting to obtain the victim's statement. He was taken to the Valsad Civil Hospital. We've learned that he was taken to a hospital in Surat from there "Makwana explained.

According to preliminary information, the victim's upper body parts were severely burned after a chemical was applied to his head for the haircut, according to police officials. aThey said an investigation was underway to determine which chemical was used for the 'fire haircut.'

