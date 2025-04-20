A CCTV footage caught a tragic incident of a man who suddenly collapsed on spot and died of a suspected heart attack at a gym.

A lot of incidents have occurred in the past few years where healthy men who regularly work out at gyms have died of heart attacks. In some of the incidents, people die of heart attacks while working at the gyms. People between the ages of 20-45 have experienced a sudden increase in the cases of heart attacks in the past few years in India. One of the recent case of man suffering with a heart attack at a gym came to light. A CCTV footage caught a tragic incident of a man who suddenly collapsed on spot and died of a suspected heart attack at a gym.

It was a regular day for 52-year-old Yatish Singhai who visited Gold’s Gym in Jabalpur’s Gorakhpur area at his usual timing and started working out. He was a regular gym-goer. After working out for sometime, he suddenly fell to the floor while he was doing his regular exercise. It was around 6:45 am. The footage from the gym showed that Singhai took dumbles from one corner and took them along and put them on the other side, few seconds after he stood up he suddenly collapsed on the ground while he had just started doing his exercise.

The staff and other members and fellow gym goers were shocked at the incident and rushed to his help. Some of them gave him CPR and emergency measures in an attempt to revive him. When their attempts failed, soon after he was shifted to Bhandari Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. This incident has again sparked concerns over increasing cases of sudden cardiac arrest during workouts, which have been occurring among middle-aged individuals. This also raises concerns about health risks during physical activity.

However, the exact cause of death is not yet known or confirmed, but such incidents have been occurring for a long while now in many parts of the country.