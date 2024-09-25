Twitter
Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's camera-shy son, who loves to collect aircraft, luxury cars

Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours, Navya Naveli Nanda does this

Meet farmer’s son who is set to launch Rs 340 crore IPO, started as trainee operator, now supplies AC components to..

Meet actress who refused film with SRK, played Akshay Kumar's sister instead, quit acting after marriage, husband is...

Viral video: Man sticks iPhone 16 pro max on car, distributes it for free in..., WATCH

Viral video: Man sticks iPhone 16 pro max on car, distributes it for free in..., WATCH

A video featuring a man distributing iPhone 16 pro max(s) for free has gone viral on social media.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 07:40 AM IST

Viral video: Man sticks iPhone 16 pro max on car, distributes it for free in..., WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
In a bizarre incident, a man in Dubai stuck a number of the newly launched iPhone 16 pro max(s) on the back side of his car and distributed it for free, leaving netizens stunned. 

The video, shared by an Instagram user under the name Shargeel Khan, begins with a man spotting a Mercedes SUV with several iPhones taped back to it. He then gets off his car, and approaches the SUV. 

 

 

He was captured plucking off an iPhone box for himself, as he slowly opened it and found the latest phone inside. The man then knocks the car door, and thanks the owner. Thw owner politely gestured him to keep the iPhone for free. 

Meanwhile, the caption, "It happens only in Dubai", flashes on the screen. 

The viral video has garnered many views and followers. The simple idea was 'distribute the iPhone for free and gain followers on social media'. 

Several netizens have also commented on the post. 

"Is it real or just a marketing stunt?" a user asked. 

Another user hilariously demanded an iPhone for himself. 

"Oh god, I wish I had one of these phones", a third commented. 

Notably, the starting cost of iPhone 16 is slightly cheaper in Dubai. In India, it starts at 79,900 and that in Dubai begins at 77,000. 

 

