Viral video: Man spotted begging inside Delhi metro, DMRC reacts

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

New Delhi: In the realm of public transportation, various intriguing videos often gain widespread attention. The metro and train networks, in particular, have witnessed an array of viral phenomena. Among them are dance videos featuring girls displaying their talents in the metro, while, on other occasions, videos of altercations between passengers have captured the interest of online audiences. However, amidst these diverse occurrences, there was a remarkable video that surfaced, showcasing an unusual scene inside the Delhi Metro.

This video depicted a person engaged in begging from the passengers on the Delhi Metro. Captured and shared by individuals present at the scene, the video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing significant attention and reactions from viewers.

Over time, the Delhi Metro has become a ground for various unconventional and entertaining moments that have found their way onto the internet. However, the recent incident of begging has raised eyebrows, surpassing the usual limits of what is considered intriguing or amusing. The video's content sparked concern and discussion among netizens, prompting them to engage in conversations about societal issues and empathy towards those in need.

In response to the video's dissemination, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) played an active role in addressing the situation. They retweeted the video, seeking more information about the incident and the specific coach number in which it occurred. This action demonstrated the corporation's dedication to maintaining decorum and safety within the metro system, even in light of unexpected events like this.

As the video continued to circulate, viewers expressed diverse viewpoints. Some individuals empathized with the person seen begging, attributing their circumstances to a lack of progress and opportunities within the country. Others emphasized the need for societal advancement and creative initiatives to provide alternative means of livelihood for those in need. A few users even offered a touch of humor, referring to this unexpected begging scenario as a "new startup."

