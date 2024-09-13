Viral video: Man spots duo riding sidecar scooter on streets, netizens call them 'Bhide and Chachaji', WATCH

A hilarious video of two men riding a sidecar scooter has drawn resemblence to popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah's' characters Bhide and Champak Chacha, leaving the netizens in splits.

The video, shared by Instagram users maya_bajgai and hiimanshuu_patel, featuring the fun duo has grabbed everyone's attention on social media.

The clip, filmed in Canada, features two men riding an orange coloured sidecar scooter, just like Bhide and Champak Chacha in TMKOC.

"Bhide and Champak Chacha spotted in Canada", the user wrote.

The video got popular within no time, gaining over 36k likes and drawing amusing remarks from the netizens.

"How can you forget Sakharam?" a user hilariously wrote. (In the show, Bhide's scooter is named 'Sakharam')

Another user wrote, "Sakharam changed his colour after going to Canada".

'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the longest-running show in the history of television, is quite a household name. With its brilliant characters including -- Champak Chacha, Bhide, Jethalal, Daya, Taarak Mehta, Nattu Kaka, Bagha and more -- the show has been ruling everyone's hearts since 2008, when it got aired for the first time.

The show, featuring common people living in a society in Mumbai, highlights everyday life struggles and how they deal with it together.