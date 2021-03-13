Viral video: Man spits on rotis before cooking at wedding in Ghaziabad, arrested

In a shocking incident that happened in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, a man has been arrested who was making rotis after spitting on them at the wedding ceremony.

The incident happened in Bhojpur area of Ghaziabad district. In a video that emerged, the young man can be seen making a rotis and spitting on them.

During the whole incident, someone secretly made a video of him. The video has now gone viral on social media.

After the disclosure of the case, the Ghaziabad police registered an FIR against the youth in the relevant sections and arrested him. The police is questioning him.

It may be recalled that a similar case came up in the month of February as well. The police had arrested a man named Naushad after registering a case against him under sections 269, 270, 118 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 03 of the Pandemic Act.

During the investigation of the police, it was found that the video of Naushad that went viral on social media was of February 16, 2021. The incident happened in the Aroma Garden Garh Road area of â€‹â€‹Meerut and Naushad made this video himself.

In this case, the Hindu Jagran Manch had lodged a complaint against the accused Naushad at the police station in Meerut. He said that this action of Naushad could spread the coronavirus.