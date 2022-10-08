Search icon
Viral Video: Man sleeps on Honda Civics' windshield while driver casually drives off

Video footage shows that the passenger did not move away from his position on the windshield as the Honda Civic slowly moved out of the parking lot.

Reported By:DAN Web Team| Edited By: DAN Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

Screen Grab

Though one can find anything on the internet, it's not every day that one comes across a video of a guy presumably sleeping atop a moving car. A video of a guy sleeping on the windshield of a Honda Civic with his face down has gone viral. The city was Washington, DC, in the United States.

Also, READ: Viral video: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman buys vegetables in Chennai market, leaves internet divided

Reports state that a local guy called Paul Blair saw the unidentified man laying on the vehicle and immediately began filming. The witness said that the man jumped up on the windshield and seemed to sleep for a while before getting up, kicking the hood of the Honda, and then returning to his previous resting position.

 “At first, I was pretty concerned about what might happen, like if the driver was going to pull off, the guy might get hurt. I don't know if that happened, but it's troubling. After about 20 minutes, he got off the car, started kicking it, then it was clear there was a driver inside of the car and started to slowly pull away," Blair reportedly said.

Video footage shows that the passenger did not move away from his position on the windshield as the Honda Civic slowly moved out of the parking lot and headed towards the main road. After the four-wheeler rounded a bend, it is unclear what became of the Honda vehicle or the guy laying on its bonnet, but Blair said that the latter did not move off the hood while he watched.

More than 1,40,000 people have watched the video on the microblogging site, while the video has 2,217 likes. 

