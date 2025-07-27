Viral video: Man sings Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’ in 21 singer voices, fans call It ‘unbelievable’

The video has gone viral and has garnered astonished reactions from people online.

Shankar Mahadevan's song "Breathless" is one of the most iconic songs of all time in the Indian music industry. Its lyrics, music, beats and the singers behind it are truly unmatched. Over the years, many artists have tried to recreate or present this song in a new form, but only a few have managed to take social media by storm. However, one man is now going viral for singing Shankar Mahadevan's "Breathless" in a way that no one would have imagined. He sang the song in the voices of 21 Indian singers in just 55 seconds, a feat that seems almost impossible. And yes, it is creating a buzz on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Shivang Upadhyay and wrote, "21 singer ki aawaz me breathless gaa diya finally 2 mahine practice karne ke baad phir bhi retake karte karte passine chhot gye. I know itna accurate nhi ho paya is baar par thoda thoda to mil hi jayega kisi na kisi se." ("Finally sang Breathless in the voices of 21 singers. Even after practising for two months, I was sweating profusely doing retake after retake. I know it wasn't completely accurate this time, but you can definitely hear a little bit of each singer's voice in it.")

Watch the video here:

In the video, Shivang sang "Breathless" in the voices of 21 legendary singers including Shankar Mahadevan, Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Shaan, Kailash Kher, B Praak, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami, Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra, KK, Atif Aslam, Papon, Jubin Nautiyal, Anuv Jain, Jagjit Singh and more.

He further wrote, "Achha missing singer ka naam guess kar paye kya ? Itna aasan nhi hai par tag karo agar pata chale to." (“So, were you able to guess the name of the missing singer? It’s not that easy, but if you do, tag someone!”)

The video has gone viral and has garnered astonished reactions from people online. It has received over 7 lakh likes, over 15,000 comments and over 60 lakh views. Even celebrities have taken notice.

Vishal Dadlani wrote, ''A few of your impersonations are really good! Just one piece of advice….Don’t forget your own voice amongst all of these! That’s the only one that matters!''

