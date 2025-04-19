A video showcasing the alleged disparity in Starbucks' cup sizes has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a man pours a small cup of coffee into a medium cup, which fills up completely, and then pours the medium cup into a large cup, which also fills up completely.

A recent video showcasing the alleged disparity in Starbucks' cup sizes has gone viral, garnering over 3,00,000 views and sparking heated debates online. The video showcases how the same amount of coffee can fit into different-sized cups, leading many to believe that Starbucks is scamming its customers.

He attributes this phenomenon to the circumference of the cup's bottom, claiming that customers who order larger sizes are essentially getting the same amount of coffee as those who order smaller sizes.

Starbucks offers its customers beverages three sizes – small (cups that can hold around 354 ml), medium (473 ml) and large (591 ml).

The video, however, has fuelled rumours that the coffeehouse chain is scamming its customers because cups of all three sizes hold the same amount of liquid, but customers pay more when ordering larger sizes.

While some viewers have expressed outrage and skepticism, others have pointed out that the video is likely misinformation. One user commented, "You should check the authenticity before posting anything. Stop spreading misinformation."

Another user explained, "Starbucks cups can be tricky! As the cup height increases, the width decreases, so the sizes look different. But each size holds a different amount of coffee (ml), which is how their business works."

A third user questioned the authencity of the video as he wrote, "is this video accurate?"

However, as of now, Starbucks has not officially responded to the viral video or the claims made in it. Despite the controversy, the coffee giant remains one of the most popular and recognisable brands worldwide, with over 38,000 locations globally.