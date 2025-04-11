In the video, the man can be seen shaving off all his hair until his head is completely bald.

A video of a man counting every single hair strand on his head after shaving it bald is going viral on social media. The strange but funny clip was shared on Instagram by a user named ‘Country Man’, and it has left the internet both confused and amused.

In the video, the man can be seen shaving off all his hair until his head is completely bald. He then begins the long task of counting each hair strand by hand. To keep track, he drops a small stone into a basket for every strand he counts. He spent 10 to 12 hours every day doing this, for several days in a row.

After finishing the task, he announced that he had 91,300 hair strands on his head. He also sent this result to the Limca Book of Records and the Guinness World Records, hoping to be recognised for his effort. However, both applications were rejected.

The video quickly caught people’s attention and has now gained close to 15 million views. While many people were amazed at the patience and dedication, others could not stop laughing at the idea. The comments section was filled with jokes and funny reactions.

In the comments section, many viewers were left confused by the man’s actions and questioned both his methods and reasons. But the replies were full of humour and laughter.

“U give me anxiety,” one user wrote.

“Unemployment on its peak,” joked another.

“Unemployment is real,” a third person said.

“You have completed my childhood dream so now I can die peacefully,” another comment read.

Also read: Viral video: Mother buffalo charges at lion pride to save calf; what happens next is heartbreaking