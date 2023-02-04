Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Man shares video of duo misbehaving in local train, Mumbai Police responds

Prashant Waydande, a photojournalist from Mumbai, shared a video on Twitter of two people misbehaving with him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Viral video: Man shares video of duo misbehaving in local train, Mumbai Police responds
screengrab

New Delhi: When using public transportation, some people lack basic decency and etiquette. Nobody wants to sit on a dirty seat or one where previous passengers have rested their legs. However, this does not appear to register with many people. Here's an example.

 

Prashant Waydande, a photojournalist from Mumbai, shared a video on Twitter of two people misbehaving with him after he asked them not to rest their legs on the opposite seat inside a Mumbai local train. The woman begins an argument and tells him that he can not record the video. "We're lawyers," she insisted. “@MumbaiPolice @Central_Railway @CPMumbaiPolice these people supposed to be lawyers and sitting in the train like this,” Prashant wrote on Twitter. "Let’s hope that the @Central_Railway @GM_CRly will be able to catch those people and give them some sense of this to behave in public," he added.


Mumbai Police tagged GRP Mumbai in the comments section upon becoming cognizant of the situation. On Twitter, the video elicited a variety of reactions.

See some of the reactions of netizens here:

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Delhi Police Head Constable Narender Yadav: Fitness icon with a surprising physique, bodybuilding achievements
New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: Delhi-Panipat in minutes, list of stations, route map, maximum speed to be…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.