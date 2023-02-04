Viral video: Man shares video of duo misbehaving in local train, Mumbai Police responds

screengrab

New Delhi: When using public transportation, some people lack basic decency and etiquette. Nobody wants to sit on a dirty seat or one where previous passengers have rested their legs. However, this does not appear to register with many people. Here's an example.

@MumbaiPolice @Central_Railway @CPMumbaiPolice these people supposed to be lawyers and sitting in the train like this pic.twitter.com/W3dYwtGnSr — prashantwaydande (@prashantwaydan3) February 1, 2023

Prashant Waydande, a photojournalist from Mumbai, shared a video on Twitter of two people misbehaving with him after he asked them not to rest their legs on the opposite seat inside a Mumbai local train. The woman begins an argument and tells him that he can not record the video. "We're lawyers," she insisted. “@MumbaiPolice @Central_Railway @CPMumbaiPolice these people supposed to be lawyers and sitting in the train like this,” Prashant wrote on Twitter. "Let’s hope that the @Central_Railway @GM_CRly will be able to catch those people and give them some sense of this to behave in public," he added.



Mumbai Police tagged GRP Mumbai in the comments section upon becoming cognizant of the situation. On Twitter, the video elicited a variety of reactions.

See some of the reactions of netizens here:

Nice so ow everyone should become lawyer to abusive and misuse the power and threatened others #rottenlawyer https://t.co/HA3T0plRka February 3, 2023

Serious issue of upbringing, nothing else. . . https://t.co/8U0cKUSxcv — Tarunkumar (@TarunKumartwitt) February 4, 2023