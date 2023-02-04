Viral video: Man shares video of duo misbehaving in local train, Mumbai Police responds

New Delhi: When using public transportation, some people lack basic decency and etiquette. Nobody wants to sit on a dirty seat or one where previous passengers have rested their legs. However, this does not appear to register with many people. Here's an example.
@MumbaiPolice @Central_Railway @CPMumbaiPolice these people supposed to be lawyers and sitting in the train like this pic.twitter.com/W3dYwtGnSr — prashantwaydande (@prashantwaydan3) February 1, 2023
Prashant Waydande, a photojournalist from Mumbai, shared a video on Twitter of two people misbehaving with him after he asked them not to rest their legs on the opposite seat inside a Mumbai local train. The woman begins an argument and tells him that he can not record the video. "We're lawyers," she insisted. “@MumbaiPolice @Central_Railway @CPMumbaiPolice these people supposed to be lawyers and sitting in the train like this,” Prashant wrote on Twitter. "Let’s hope that the @Central_Railway @GM_CRly will be able to catch those people and give them some sense of this to behave in public," he added.
@grpmumbai — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 1, 2023
Mumbai Police tagged GRP Mumbai in the comments section upon becoming cognizant of the situation. On Twitter, the video elicited a variety of reactions.
See some of the reactions of netizens here:
Nice so ow everyone should become lawyer to abusive and misuse the power and threatened others #rottenlawyer https://t.co/HA3T0plRka— YoloYolo (@yoloyoloyolo757) February 3, 2023
Serious issue of upbringing, nothing else. . . https://t.co/8U0cKUSxcv — Tarunkumar (@TarunKumartwitt) February 4, 2023
look at the law abiding lawyers? https://t.co/Dzs90xizRK — Chowkidar Satwika Shetty (@sattusupari) February 4, 2023