Man sets Guinness World Records by pulling heaviest road vehicle with teeth, watch video

Man sets Guinness World Records by pulling heaviest road vehicle with teeth (Photos: Screengrabs from video shared by GWR)

A man in Egypt has set Guinness World Records (GWR) by pulling a 15,730 kg truck with his teeth. A video of the event has also been shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram.

The hair-raising video shows the man pulling the 'heaviest road vehicle pulled with teeth.' The act has also caught the attention of netizens with some of them curious about his dentist. The man with strong teeth is Ashraf Mahrous Mohamed Suliman.

According to Guinness World Records, Suliman created the record on 13 June 2021 in Egypt's Ismailia. Suliman attempted the record as a 'personal achievement'.

While sharing the video on Instagram, GWR wrote, "Heaviest road vehicle pulled with teeth: 15,730.0 kg (34.678.714 lbs) by Ashraf Suliman." Check the video below:

The video was shared by the organisation on January 3 and so far it has amassed over 4 lakh views. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Dude gonna be in some toothpaste ad soon."

Another user wrote, "Bruh, I need to find out who his dentist is." The third user asked, "Apke toothpaste mein kitna namak hai?"

The fourth user wrote, "Bro straining his neck for a world record. that's wild." "His teeth are stronger than my hands," wrote another user.