In a heartfelt video, now widely being circulated online, a man was seen secretly capturing his son singing a Punjabi song with utter dedication and melody.

Shared on Instagram, the video begins with the camera movement following a beautiful voice coming from the bedroom. Next thing you see is a kid, possibly in his teenage sitting on his bed and singing “Do Gallan” with immense dedication and perfect rhythm.

“Do Gallan” is a popular Punjabi romantic song sung by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

"No mic, no crowd, no performance — just raw, natural emotion. The boy’s voice flows with such innocence and honesty that it brings the powerful lyrics of Do Gallan to life in a whole new way. The dad recorded it secretly, and now the video is melting hearts across the internet. This is the kind of pure, unfiltered talent that reminds us why Punjabi music is so deeply loved", the clip was captioned.

Here’s how netizens reacted

"With such motivation and a little more training, he will go a long way", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Beautiful".

A third joined, "Punjabi dads are coolest".