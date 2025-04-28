If you scroll social media, there's no way you haven't come across the viral "sensation" dialogue from Parineeti Chopra's Hasee toh Phasee. It's all over the internet now, with people creating reels and sharing it on stories and posts. (And of course, we're done with it).

"Meri body mein sensations hote hain, pills unko control karte hain", Chopra's character asks Siddharth Malhotra's. To which, the latter questions, "Kaise sensations". She responds, "Sensations jaise sarsarahaat, sansanahaat, gudhgudahaat, dagmagahaat, fararahaat, thartharahat, kapkakahaat...”

Meanwhile, the viral trend has taken a fresh twist as a man decided to pull pranks on public using the dialogue. Shared on Instagram, a man goes from person to person, telling them he is having weird sensations in his body.

At first, he approaches an elderly woman and tells her, "Mere body mein sensations hote hain". "Humko nahi pata", she replies. Next, he approaches another man and tells him the same thing, except this time, he even gestured to indicate he's having "sensations" in his body.

The man, seemingly scared, started running away. However, a third looked concerned and told him to take antibiotics. (Indians are too cute, aren't they?)

Watch

"Trend gone wrong", the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Trend winner", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "So funny".

Many others dropped smiley emojis, lauding such a daring public experiment.