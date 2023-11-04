Headlines

Viral

Viral video: Man's unnerving cuddle session with chained hyena scares internet

A viral video is taking the internet by storm as it features a man cuddling with a chained hyena, defying expectations.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

In a world filled with heartwarming animal-human interactions, a recent video has taken the internet by storm. While many of us are accustomed to seeing people cuddle with their furry companions, the attention-grabbing footage features a man engaging in an affectionate embrace with a massive spotted hyena, despite the creature being securely chained.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jasem Ali (@uae_lionking)

The astonishing video was initially shared on Instagram by @uae_lionking and has since gone viral, amassing an astounding 200,000 likes. As viewers, we couldn't help but be astounded by the extraordinary display of affection between man and hyena.

The video clip captures a man fearlessly cuddling and demonstrating endearment towards the hyena, defying the common belief that these wild animals are solely predators. The sight of such an unusual connection left netizens utterly flabbergasted, and they eagerly expressed their reactions in the comments section.

Netizens' responses to this touching video were a mix of astonishment and admiration. One commenter exclaimed, "This is so out of the ordinary!" Another shared, "OMG, this is both thrilling and a bit nerve-wracking." A third viewer remarked, "It's a striking blend of awe and apprehension." And a fourth individual added with a heart emoji, "This is, without a doubt, the most remarkable video I've seen yet."

