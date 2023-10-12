Viral video: Man's terrifying 'dance' with king cobra stuns internet, watch

In the video, a young man brazenly seizes the snake by its tail and endeavors to initiate a unique interaction that could be described as a dance.

While a segment of society finds fascination in the world of snakes, others experience a deep-seated fear of these reptiles. A recent viral video, shared on Instagram by the user @akshay_the_snake_lover_, has reignited this age-old debate as it showcases a daring individual's attempt to engage in a dance of sorts with a formidable king cobra.

In the video, a young man brazenly seizes the snake by its tail and endeavors to initiate a unique interaction that could be described as a dance. The cobra, however, demonstrates its displeasure by making a menacing attempt to strike at the man, who miraculously emerges unscathed.

This video has ignited a fiery debate across the internet. Some laud the man for his extraordinary bravery, while others swiftly label his actions as recklessness.

The online community has been buzzing with diverse opinions regarding this video. Here's a snapshot of what people are saying:

One netizen humorously remarked, "The cobra be like: 'Not in the mood to dance today.'"

Another individual issued a word of caution, stating, "One attack, and it could all be over for you."

A concerned commentator expressed, "This behavior needs to be stopped."

A fourth commenter kept it simple, "Please, don't try this again."

Lastly, a fifth person empathized with the cobra, sharing, "I feel bad for the cobra."