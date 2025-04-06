In a video, now widely being circulated online, a man is seen sweetly rebuking his grandfather for eating too much junk food. One one hand, the video showcases the precious relationship between the man and his grandfather; on the other hand, the fun banter between the duo is just enough to melt hearts!

The video has been shared on Instagram by a content creator named Harshit Arora. The clip begins with Arora confronting his grandfather and asking him what he was eating at the moment. "Chutney ke saath samosa", his grandfather, famous as "Pookie Daadu", replied.

To this, Arora rebukes him gently and says, "Hari sabzi bilkul nahi khate aap. Yehi atrum patrum khate rehte ho". (You do not eat green veggies at all. You just eat all these junk foods). Next he asks him why he didn't eat Ghiya ki Sabzi (Bottle guord).

"Ghiya wiya main nahi khata" (I don't eat bottle guords), Dadu replied. Arora further tells his grandfather that eating too much junk food is not good for the health, to which, the later gives a witty yet innocent reply, "Ab kha liya toh kha liya." (Now, if I ate, I ate). Saying this, he guffaws, making his grandson smile.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"The laugh in the end was everything", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Cutie dadu".

"Pookie dadu", a third joined.