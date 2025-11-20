Viral video: Man's slow-motion dance moves steal spotlight at daughter’s wedding, netizens say 'dads can move mountains'

The video, shared on Instagram, shows him recreating the popular slow-motion steps from the song Bezubaan Phir Se from the film ABCD 2.

The wedding season is in full swing, and so are the videos from these celebrations, which are going viral. Recently, a clip of a man has been circulating on the internet showing him performing at his daughter's wedding.

His dedication, energy, and slow-motion steps drew massive admiration from the viewers, who said that the video beautifully captures the joy of a father on his daughter's biggest day.

Watch the video here:

One user said, ''You danced so good, sir! The slide glass move is underrated .. I have never seen anyone do a 360 move on it !! Superbly done.'' Another user wrote, ''Mene papa ko dikhaya bole AI hai.'' Another user commented, ''This reminds me that there are so many people in our country who have sacrificed their dreams for their family. He can only dance like that if it was his passion in his youth. Mind blown.''

