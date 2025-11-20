FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...

More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...

Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?

Will BJP replace Nitish Kumar after 2027 UP Polls? Why historic 10th swearing-in may mark beginning of end?

Robert Vadra faces scrutiny again, BIG revelation in money laundering case linked to Sanjay Bhandari, he is named as...; check details

Viral video: Man's slow-motion dance moves steal spotlight at daughter’s wedding, netizens say 'dads can move mountains'

BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, IAS Ria Dabi, as she gets Rs 1 crore award for...

Aaishvary Thackeray set for intense showdown with Ahaan Panday: Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming YRF action romance promises big screen thrills

'Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma were forced out': Ex-India star drops bombshell, blames Gautam Gambhir's team atmosphere for retirements

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...

Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name

More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?

More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality triggers type 2 diabetes?

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral video: Man's slow-motion dance moves steal spotlight at daughter’s wedding, netizens say 'dads can move mountains'

The video, shared on Instagram, shows him recreating the popular slow-motion steps from the song Bezubaan Phir Se from the film ABCD 2.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 05:24 PM IST

Viral video: Man's slow-motion dance moves steal spotlight at daughter’s wedding, netizens say 'dads can move mountains'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The wedding season is in full swing, and so are the videos from these celebrations, which are going viral. Recently, a clip of a man has been circulating on the internet showing him performing at his daughter's wedding. 

The video, shared on Instagram, shows him recreating the popular slow-motion steps from the song Bezubaan Phir Se from the film ABCD 2.

His dedication, energy, and slow-motion steps drew massive admiration from the viewers, who said that the video beautifully captures the joy of a father on his daughter's biggest day. 

Watch the video here: 

 

 

One user said, ''You danced so good, sir! The slide glass move is underrated .. I have never seen anyone do a 360 move on it !! Superbly done.'' Another user wrote, ''Mene papa ko dikhaya bole AI hai.'' Another user commented, ''This reminds me that there are so many people in our country who have sacrificed their dreams for their family. He can only dance like that if it was his passion in his youth. Mind blown.'' 

Also read: UNO Rule Update: This info can end all your long-standing UNO clashes, players with THIS card can end a game, know how

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...
Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name
More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?
More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality triggers type 2 diabetes?
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's
Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?
Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia
Will BJP replace Nitish Kumar after 2027 UP Polls? Why historic 10th swearing-in may mark beginning of end?
Will BJP replace Nitish after 2027 UP Polls? Why 10th swearing-in may begin end?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE