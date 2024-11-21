A viral video has surfaced featuring a boy who has come up with an unusual way of staying warm by covering himself with 28 to 30 blankets and quilts.

As the winter season settles in, people have started pulling out their sweaters and jackets to combat the freezing temperatures. While many rely on woolen clothing to stay warm, one individual has come up with a clever jugaad to beat the chill this winter. Instead of the usual winter wear, this person has found a unique and inventive solution to stay cozy during the cold season.

A viral video has surfaced featuring a boy who has come up with an unusual way of staying warm by covering himself with 28 to 30 blankets and quilts. What makes this particularly strange is that he has piled up such a huge mountain of blankets on his bed that it’s hard to believe. The video, which is gaining widespread attention on social media, shows the boy's creative jugaad for avoiding the cold. Viewers are both amazed and amused, with many sharing humorous comments about his unique method of staying warm.

Watch viral video here:



The video was shared on X from the account @terakyalenadena, with the caption, "Winter has arrived." Since being posted, the video has garnered thousands of views. Viewers have reacted with a mix of amusement and surprise.

One user commented, "(Itni bhi thand nahi hai (It’s not that cold)."

While another asked, "Itna Thanda lag raha hai kya isko abhi se (Is it really that cold already?)."

Another user humorously added, “Arey bhai isme to thand lagegi aur lao 50-60 (Hey buddy, you’ll still feel cold with that; bring 50-60 more blankets)."

