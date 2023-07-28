Viral video: Man's insane attempt to ride giant Nile crocodile sends shivers down netizens' spines

A viral video posted on Instagram by user @wildcharlesshow has captivated the internet, showing a man daringly approaching and attempting to ride a giant Nile crocodile.

New Delhi: Crocodiles, with their ancient, formidable appearance, are not the kind of beings one typically gets excited about encountering. Rather, pictures and videos of these prehistoric reptiles often elicit a sense of trepidation. However, one recent video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a man getting remarkably close to a giant Nile crocodile and even attempting to ride on its back. The daring act has gone viral, leaving netizens concerned and understandably scared.

The video, shared on the popular social media platform Instagram by the user @wildcharlesshow, has garnered an astounding 166,000 likes and counting. In the footage, the viewer witnesses the man approaching the enormous crocodile with astonishing audacity. The sheer size and power of the creature are apparent, evoking a mix of awe and terror among those who have watched the video.

As the man cautiously approaches the crocodile, a collective gasp can be heard from onlookers. The crocodile's cold, reptilian eyes seem to fixate on the man, as if gauging his every move. In this tense moment, the viewer cannot help but feel the underlying danger of the situation.

The man's intent becomes clear as he climbs onto the back of the massive reptile, attempting to ride it. While some viewers might interpret this act as bravery or adventure-seeking, many others are deeply concerned for both the man's safety and the welfare of the crocodile.

The viral video, amassing over 166,000 likes, has elicited a range of reactions from netizens. Among the comments, concerns about the dangerous nature of the act are prevalent, with users expressing their worry about the man's safety and the potential risks involved.

One comment read, "OMG, that's too scary! Please don't try this again."

Another user emphasized the risk, stating, "Please don't get closer again, it's so risky."