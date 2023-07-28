Viral video: Man's insane attempt to ride giant Nile crocodile sends shivers down netizens' spines

Headlines

Kajol talks about friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals he would 'stab her with folk’ if she tried to do this

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to retire? Star Indian pacer drops 'cricketer' from Instagram bio

Lucky Bhaskar’s first-look poster revealed: Is Dulquer Salmaan and Venky Atluri’s movie about a financial scam?

Darasing Khurana teams up with UNICEF India for promoting mental health awareness

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kajol talks about friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals he would 'stab her with folk’ if she tried to do this

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to retire? Star Indian pacer drops 'cricketer' from Instagram bio

7 fruits to eat in monsoon for wonderful health benefits

Weight loss tips: 7 simple and healthy habits to shed extra kilos

10 superfoods that are healthy for your liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Kajol talks about friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals he would 'stab her with folk’ if she tried to do this

Darasing Khurana teams up with UNICEF India for promoting mental health awareness

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man's insane attempt to ride giant Nile crocodile sends shivers down netizens' spines

A viral video posted on Instagram by user @wildcharlesshow has captivated the internet, showing a man daringly approaching and attempting to ride a giant Nile crocodile.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Crocodiles, with their ancient, formidable appearance, are not the kind of beings one typically gets excited about encountering. Rather, pictures and videos of these prehistoric reptiles often elicit a sense of trepidation. However, one recent video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a man getting remarkably close to a giant Nile crocodile and even attempting to ride on its back. The daring act has gone viral, leaving netizens concerned and understandably scared.

The video, shared on the popular social media platform Instagram by the user @wildcharlesshow, has garnered an astounding 166,000 likes and counting. In the footage, the viewer witnesses the man approaching the enormous crocodile with astonishing audacity. The sheer size and power of the creature are apparent, evoking a mix of awe and terror among those who have watched the video.

As the man cautiously approaches the crocodile, a collective gasp can be heard from onlookers. The crocodile's cold, reptilian eyes seem to fixate on the man, as if gauging his every move. In this tense moment, the viewer cannot help but feel the underlying danger of the situation.

The man's intent becomes clear as he climbs onto the back of the massive reptile, attempting to ride it. While some viewers might interpret this act as bravery or adventure-seeking, many others are deeply concerned for both the man's safety and the welfare of the crocodile.

The viral video, amassing over 166,000 likes, has elicited a range of reactions from netizens. Among the comments, concerns about the dangerous nature of the act are prevalent, with users expressing their worry about the man's safety and the potential risks involved.

One comment read, "OMG, that's too scary! Please don't try this again." 

Another user emphasized the risk, stating, "Please don't get closer again, it's so risky."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023 reopens: Register before July 27 to secure a spot in the state’s medical colleges

When Icons Collide! Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman cross paths at Oscar Museum and bond over The Godfather — Check pics

Stone pelted at Vande Bharat train in UP’s Agra; Railways lost Rs 55 lakh due to stone pelting cases

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

Vlogging gone wrong: Vlogger's bike journey takes unexpected turn into canal, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE