Viral video: Man's heart touching sarangi performance at railway station amazes internet

New Delhi: The internet is undoubtedly a platform where talented individuals can showcase their skills and garner recognition. However, it is important to acknowledge that not everyone has the means to afford smartphones or access the digital space to share their talents. This disparity particularly affects folk artists who rely on traditional art forms and face challenges in making a sustainable living solely through their performances.

In this context, a video shared on Twitter by Amit Anand Bivalkar has caught the attention of netizens. The video features a man skillfully playing a local variant of the sarangi, a stringed instrument. The mesmerizing and melodious performance has resonated deeply with viewers, striking a chord in their hearts.

The video's viral nature underscores the power of social media in providing a platform for talented individuals who might otherwise struggle to gain recognition. By sharing this video, Amit Anand Bivalkar has not only brought attention to the captivating performance but has also given a voice to an artist who may have limited opportunities to showcase their talent to a broader audience.

The clip is shared with a caption that reads “Video taken by the popular Shastriya Sangeet legend Smt. Ashwini Bhide - She is the one who sings along after she got down from the train and on hearing this talented guy play the local variant of Sarangi. Made my day,”

The video's significant viewership of over 132k views and the multitude of reactions it has generated indicate the widespread mesmerization sparked by the man's exceptional talent. However, beyond admiration, the video has also prompted important discussions and raised concerns about the plight of folk artists in India.

Several viewers have highlighted the unfortunate reality that many folk artists are gradually disappearing across the country due to financial constraints and the need to support their families. This observation sheds light on the challenges faced by these artists, whose livelihoods are often dependent on their performances. The lack of sufficient funds and resources makes it difficult for them to sustain their art and continue practicing their traditional art forms.

The emotional connection forged through the man's performance has led viewers to express their desire to extend a helping hand to him. These sentiments highlight the empathy and compassion of individuals who recognize the value of preserving traditional art and supporting the artists behind them. It reflects a shared concern for the well-being and sustainability of folk artists, who play a vital role in preserving cultural heritage.