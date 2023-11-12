Viral video: Man's hair-raising face-off with king cobra shakes Instagram

A bone-chilling video capturing a nerve-wracking face-off between a brave individual and a formidable king cobra has sent ripples across Instagram, swiftly amassing viral status on various social media platforms.

A bone-chilling video capturing a nerve-wracking face-off between a brave individual and a formidable king cobra has sent ripples across Instagram, swiftly amassing viral status on various social media platforms. Shared under the handle @insta_dada_n.s, this gripping short clip isn’t just spine-tingling; it's a gripping testament to the unexpected encounters life throws our way.

In the footage, an individual valiantly takes on the task of capturing a colossal king cobra, initially spotted by its tail loitering outside a bathroom door. With nerves of steel, the man seizes the snake’s tail, attempting to maneuver and secure the reptile.

However, the unexpected unfolds just moments later as the man, now in a poised stance, recoils in sheer terror. A colossal king cobra emerges from the confines of the bathroom, poised and ready to strike, elevating the tension of the already gripping situation.

This adrenaline-pumping video has left an indelible mark, gathering an impressive 60,900 views in just a short span since its online debut. The clip's impact has been nothing short of astonishing, drawing varied reactions from the viewers - from breathless gasps at its intensity to admiration for the individual's astounding courage.

Comment sections flooded with a plethora of reactions; one individual's heart "skipped a beat completely," while another described the encounter as "absolutely horrifying."