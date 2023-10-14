Headlines

Viral video: Man's exceptional saree draping skills impresses internet, watch

The video showcases a man meticulously draping a black sequined saree with impeccable precision.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

In the realm of fashion, the saree is a symbol of elegance and tradition, a timeless attire that transcends cultures. Yet, for many who embrace the saree as part of their regular wardrobe, the art of draping it can be an intricate challenge, demanding both skill and patience. The perfect drape, whether achieved in minutes or through a series of exasperating attempts, holds the power to transform one's appearance, earning admiration and style points. However, there's a prevailing notion that wearing a saree can be cumbersome, with concerns ranging from restricted movement to the time-consuming perfection of the drape. Amidst these challenges, a remarkable individual on the internet is defying conventional wisdom by making saree draping seem effortless.

This viral sensation's demonstration of saree draping was posted on Instagram by the user @mondayswithmohan, and it has garnered over 100,000 likes and counting. The video showcases a man meticulously and flawlessly draping a black sequined saree, exhibiting a level of precision that is nothing short of astounding. The transformation of the saree from a piece of fabric to a stunning work of art is captivating, leaving an indelible impression that can convince even the most skeptical observer of its allure.

The video has ignited a deluge of reactions from viewers. Some lauded the man's exceptional sales skills, while others marveled at his expertise in saree draping.

A user couldn't help but commend the man, saying, "His skill is truly commendable," acknowledging the mastery exhibited in the video.

Another viewer was captivated by the aesthetics and remarked, "That's a gorgeous saree, and he drapes it with such expertise."

"He absolutely nailed it, to be honest," chimed in another enthusiastic viewer.

