Viral video: Man's chilling underwater cuddle with massive anaconda scares internet, watch

A recent Instagram video has taken social media by storm, featuring a man fearlessly interacting with a massive Green Anaconda in the water.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

In an unusual and attention-grabbing turn of events, a recent video has been making waves on Instagram, featuring a man fearlessly interacting with a massive Green Anaconda in the water. This extraordinary footage, shared by the user @therealtarzann, has left social media users both astonished and fascinated.

It's no secret that videos of snakes and pythons slithering across roads or buildings tend to captivate audiences on social media. In many instances, these reptiles are not only massive but also rank among the world's most venomous species. That's why this particular video has garnered such widespread attention.

The short clip shows the man engaging with the gigantic anaconda, placing it gently around his neck, submerging himself underwater with the serpent, and then resurfacing without any aggressive response from the massive reptile. It's an astonishing display of human-animal interaction that defies the expectations many people have regarding these creatures.

What's perhaps most remarkable is the anaconda's nonchalant behavior throughout the encounter. Rather than exhibiting any signs of aggression or posing a threat to the man, it appears to be quite at ease in his presence.

Since its posting just last month, this video has attracted over 82,000 likes on Instagram, sparking a flurry of comments from users who were left both amazed and somewhat alarmed by the daring display.

One user commented, "This is my worst nightmare. That man has incredible courage." Another expressed their concern, saying, "I can't help but think this guy must be somewhat crazy, as only an exceptionally bold individual would undertake what he's doing."

However, amidst the concerns, there were also admirers. A third user hailed the man as a hero, and a fourth remarked, "This is undeniably perilous but undeniably impressive!"

