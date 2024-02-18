Twitter
Viral video: Man's attempt to kiss baby alligator goes awry, ends with a bite

Man's attempt to kiss a baby alligator for an Instagram video ends in a painful bite to the nose, sparking a mix of reactions from viewers online.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

In the latest addition to the catalogue of daredevil antics circulating online, a man's ill-fated attempt to kiss a baby alligator has garnered significant attention, albeit for all the wrong reasons. Shared by Instagram user Louis Ramirez without commentary, the video depicts a man confidently peering into the camera while cradling a small alligator in his hand. What follows is a moment of seemingly misguided affection as he leans in to plant a kiss on the reptile, only to be met with an unexpected and painful retaliation: a swift bite to the nose.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Louis Ramirez (@lounatic11)

The incident, which unfolded in the viral clip posted on January 30, has since captivated millions, accumulating nearly 8.7 million views and a flood of reactions from viewers worldwide. Comment sections erupted with a mix of disbelief, amusement, and admonishment for the man's reckless actions.

Among the myriad responses, one Instagram user succinctly remarked, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," encapsulating the sentiment of many who watched the video. Another commenter sarcastically noted the inherent danger, stating, "Let's kiss a wild animal that is designed to eat pretty much anything it can get a hold of." Meanwhile, some found humor in the situation, with one quipping, "He just kissed you back," while another observed, "I see the alligator smiling after he pulled it away."

However, not all reactions were lighthearted, as some users expressed genuine concern for the man's lack of foresight. "I'm kinda surprised he didn’t see it coming," mused one viewer, echoing the sentiments of those who emphasized the importance of respecting wildlife. "There are hundreds of organizations that say ‘Don’t mess with wild animals’ and it’s for a reason," underscored another commenter, highlighting the need for caution when interacting with potentially dangerous creatures.

