A chilling video has surfaced online which shows a man running for his life as a polar bear chases him through the snow on a remote Arctic island. The incident reportedly took place on the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard on April 27. The video shows residents trying to scare off polar bears spotted near their snowmobiles. But one bear instead charged at a Russian mining manager. The man even attempted to scare the polar bear away by firing a warning shot, but it charged towards him. He then dropped his rifle and sprinted to a nearby snowmobile. The man quickly ran away on the snowmobile. The bear eventually gave up and sat in the snow.

“Bears frequently enter Pyramiden because their migration route runs through the area. Some bears are aggressive, while others are more timid and skittish,” a source from Arktikugol, a Russian Arctic coal company operating in the region, told the Daily Mail. Check out the viral video here:

Polar Bear Crashes Party in Pyramiden



Late Sunday night, a polar bear wandered into Pyramiden, Norway, an old mining town-turned-tourist spot run by a Russian company.



Guests were mid-party at the hotel when the bear showed up. Warning shots didn’t scare it off, and one… pic.twitter.com/guYbv4fwoc — Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) April 29, 2025

Rebecca Baack, the woman who filmed the incident, said she was 'terrified' as she watched the man narrowly escape the polar bear. She was a visitor staying at a hotel in Pyramiden for a ski expedition, USA Today reported. She credited the man's quick escape to having his snowmobile ready to go.

