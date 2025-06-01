This clip has garnered millions of views. Social media users lauded the man for his selfless act.

Dogs are known to be one of the most loyal and compassionate animals towards humans. A video has emerged from Manipur showing a man risking his life to save a drowning dog.

The clip, shared by @diana_warep on X (formerly Twitter), displays a man crossing a fast-moving river to reach a terrified dog trapped on a rock. As we can see in the video, the man, reportedly from the Meitei community, approaches the dog without safety gear, pulls the animal gently, lifts it into his arms and brings it back from the danger. The eyewitness cheered loudly for his brave act.

''In a heart-wrenching moment, A MEITEI MAN risks his life to save a DOG drowning in the stream in MANIPUR. Humanity exists. Brave soul exists. Thanks to all the persons involved in saving the life of the DOG,'' the caption read.

One user wrote, ''Hooman saved its best friend.''

Another user wrote, ''I really admire the man's courage and his actions.''

A third user wrote, ''This is so touching.''

