Viral Video: Man rides Royal Enfield over a broken bridge, leaves netizens in disbelief

Screen Grab

Anyone riding a motorbike at this bridge would have been trembling in fear, and a video of him doing so on a Royal Enfiled is gaining traction on several social media platforms at the moment.

The footage clearly shows that the bridge is entirely destroyed, with just a little, frail side railing remaining. To go from one side to the other on a bike would be impossible in this setting, thus it comes as a surprise when someone actually does it. He stands on the edege for stability before starting out on the same way with the bike and making a hasty crossing.

This shocking video has been shared on the social media platform Instagram with the name harishraj1942, which has more than 2.83 lakh likes and 593 comments.

At the same time, people have given different types of reactions after watching the video. If someone has saluted the confidence of the person, then someone is saying that 'don't do this, seeing you others will do the same'.