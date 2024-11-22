Amid the "Diljit-fever", a hilarious video of a man impersonating the singer and pulling off pranks on people in Pune has gone viral, leaving netizens in splits.

As Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh continues to rock his Dil-luminati tour, his fans are eagerly looking forward to the next concert in Pune, Maharashtra.

Amid the "Diljit-fever", a hilarious video of a man impersonating the singer and pulling off pranks on people in Pune has gone viral, leaving netizens in splits.

The video, shared on Instagram by a user named Simarjeet Singh, features him donning a checked jacket, red turban and goggles. He also wore a mask to cover his face and you won't be able to control your laughter over what happened next.

The man was seen walking on the FC Road in Pune with a few people posing as his security personnel, making it look absolutely realistic!

As people watched him with a question mark on their faces, many came forward to him asking for selfies. The man even stopped and posed with them, just like Diljit Dosanjh would have done.

"I hope @diljitdosanjh bhaji’s legal team doesn’t sue us for impersonating him! We love you bhaji’ and this is all out of love. we are celebrating your presence in our city and welcoming you with open arms! Rab rakha #punekars welcome you", he captioned the video.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Aree...aree", an user commented along with smiley emoticons.

Another user commented, "Bhai bhai".

A third hilariously wrote, "For people who clicked picture with him I feel sad for those people".