Viral video: Man provokes massive python, faces backlash for reckless behavior

Headlines

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

DNA: Know all about the ongoing wrestlers' protest

Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's IPL century & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 19

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits J&K, tremors felt in Delhi

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

Anushka Kaushik opens up on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2, says ‘I was concerned about…’

HomeViral

education

Viral video: Man provokes massive python, faces backlash for reckless behavior

The gripping footage unfolds as a man fearlessly attempts to engage with a massive python using only his bare hands.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nrew Delhi: Pythons, known for their formidable presence, evoke a sense of fear and intrigue in many people. These powerful reptiles are generally non-aggressive and will not harm humans unless provoked. However, a recent viral video has captured a startling incident that sheds light on the potential dangers of interacting recklessly with these creatures. Shared on Instagram by user Mike Holston, the video has quickly garnered attention and left viewers with a spine-chilling experience.

 

The gripping footage unfolds as a man fearlessly attempts to engage with a massive python using only his bare hands. With apparent confidence and a hint of bravado, he dares to make a bold move, attempting to lift the python from its resting place. However, what follows is a shocking turn of events. In a display of sudden aggression, the python becomes enraged, charging violently towards the man with an instinctual retaliation.

The intensity of the scene depicted in the video is truly heart-stopping. It serves as a stark reminder of the untamed nature of wild animals and the potential risks involved in engaging with them without proper caution. This alarming encounter highlights the importance of respecting the boundaries and natural instincts of such creatures, as well as exercising responsible behavior when in their presence.

The moment the video was shared, it quickly spread like wildfire across various online platforms, capturing the attention and triggering strong reactions from netizens around the world. The man in the video faced severe criticism for his actions, as many viewers accused him of deliberately provoking the python and behaving recklessly in such a precarious situation. The sight of the massive python aggressively charging towards the man left many people shocked and concerned.

Comment sections and social media platforms became inundated with reactions from users expressing their astonishment and concern. Here are a few examples of the comments that flooded the viral video:

"So dangerous," one user commented.

"OMG," exclaimed a second person.

"OMG too scary," expressed another viewer.

"This looks so dangerous," remarked a fourth person.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

Mohanlal shares pictures as he dons sharp suit to attend Wimbledon semi-final, fans call him dapper

Managing arthritis in monsoon season: Expert tips

Unlike Narendra Modi, Biden, Macron and other world leaders, North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un uses this phone

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, NCP bags 7 berths

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE