The viral clip shows the man, named Matt Michell, who proposed to his girlfriend, named Becky Patel, for marriage during a massive storm.

A couple from the US went viral on social media after they got engaged in front of the massive tornado in Arnett, Oklahoma. The heart-warming moment was captured by a friend, showing a tornado swirling in the background as the man went down on one knee.

The viral clip shows the man, named Matt Michell, who proposed to his girlfriend, named Becky Patel, for marriage during a massive storm. The couple stood near their SUV, and Becky started jumping with joy the moment Michell took out the ring and said, “I love you, baby.” The couple then hugged and kissed while their friend filmed this beautiful moment, which was later shared by Becky Patel on her Instagram handle.

''The most unforgettable ‘yes!’ On May 18th in Arnett, Oklahoma, in front of the most amazing tornado, @matthew_a_michell_ got down on one knee and asked me to spend the rest of my life with him. I think my squealing and jumping tells you what my answer was! I couldn’t have asked for a more epic proposal! Matt you make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world and I love you with all my heart,'' the caption read.

Speaking to local outlet KLAW, Patel, who is originally from Canada, said that Michell, an Illinois native, has been chasing tornadoes for six years as a guide. The duo met last year when she joined a tour.

Since the video was posted, it has garnered lakhs of views and likes. The comment section is flooded with love and positive messages.

One user wrote, ''Omg omg that's so romantic!! Congratulations!!!''

''Aaaaa this is the most perfect proposal for your love story! Huge Congratulations,'' said another user.

''With a Twister in the background, I remember you always wanted to chase one! Congratulations,'' a third user wrote.

Also read: Viral: AI turns villain, blackmails engineer over affair, know what happened