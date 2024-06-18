Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man proposes to girlfriend in metro, crowd’s reaction shocks internet

Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir are most cost-conscious in Bollywood: ‘They don’t take fees, instead...'

WI vs AFG: West Indies create history with highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup, break record of..

Rare night-glowing mushroom discovered in Kerala's forests, details here

Avika Gor recalls being sexually harassed by bodyguard in Kazakhstan: ‘If I had the courage…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 groups, team India fixtures, upcoming matches and more

Viral video: Man proposes to girlfriend in metro, crowd’s reaction shocks internet

Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir are most cost-conscious in Bollywood: ‘They don’t take fees, instead...'

7 amazing cave temples around the world

8 animals that can change colors

8 bravest queens in history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir are most cost-conscious in Bollywood: ‘They don’t take fees, instead...'

Avika Gor recalls being sexually harassed by bodyguard in Kazakhstan: ‘If I had the courage…’

Meet star, who earned Rs 1500 as first salary, rejected movies with Shah Rukh, Salman; now charges Rs 12 crore per film

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man proposes to girlfriend in metro, crowd’s reaction shocks internet

A tram proposal in the Netherlands sparks debate as bystanders show little reaction, contrasting with expectations of public enthusiasm seen in other cultures.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 08:40 AM IST

Viral video: Man proposes to girlfriend in metro, crowd’s reaction shocks internet
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heartwarming yet controversial moment captured on social media, a man's public proposal to his girlfriend aboard a tram in the Netherlands has ignited a debate on cultural differences in expressing emotions.

Typically, public proposals are met with applause and cheers from bystanders, but this wasn't the case when a man decided to pop the question to his partner while commuting. The incident was shared by content creator Onyisi on Instagram, who expressed surprise and disappointment at the lack of reaction from fellow passengers.

"I wish he could have proposed in a more picturesque setting, but what truly matters is the genuine love we share," Onyisi remarked in his Instagram post alongside the video of the proposal.

In the footage, the man gets down on one knee amidst a crowd seemingly indifferent, engrossed in their phones and activities. Onyisi, visibly taken aback by the subdued response, rhetorically questioned, "You don't like love?" He contrasted this with what he perceived would be a more enthusiastic reaction in America, where public displays of affection often receive vocal support.

"This whole situation is very 'stroopwafel' for me," Onyisi joked, using a Dutch term to convey his bemusement before encouraging others to "show excitement and make his day."

The video quickly gained traction online, amassing over 2 million views with mixed reactions. Many viewers thanked Onyisi for cheering for the couple, highlighting their appreciation for the heartfelt moment despite the lackluster response from others.

While some questioned the appropriateness of proposing in such a public and mundane setting, one user defended the choice, suggesting, "Maybe they met in the tram, then it is the perfect place to propose but people have to cheer no matter the place."

Others pointed out cultural differences, noting, "Welcome to this cold country… The weather and the people," highlighting perceived differences in emotional expression.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nagastra-1: India’s first indigenous suicide drone

Watch video: Days after Mumbai man found human finger in ice cream, woman in Noida finds centipede inside ice cream tub

'Risk of being hacked by...': Elon Musk calls for eliminating EVMs ahead of US elections

‘Spewing nonsense…’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Google’s Gemini and ChatGPT for…

PM Kisan 17th Installment Date 2024: PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore for farmers on..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement