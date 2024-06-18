Viral video: Man proposes to girlfriend in metro, crowd’s reaction shocks internet

A tram proposal in the Netherlands sparks debate as bystanders show little reaction, contrasting with expectations of public enthusiasm seen in other cultures.

In a heartwarming yet controversial moment captured on social media, a man's public proposal to his girlfriend aboard a tram in the Netherlands has ignited a debate on cultural differences in expressing emotions.

Typically, public proposals are met with applause and cheers from bystanders, but this wasn't the case when a man decided to pop the question to his partner while commuting. The incident was shared by content creator Onyisi on Instagram, who expressed surprise and disappointment at the lack of reaction from fellow passengers.

"I wish he could have proposed in a more picturesque setting, but what truly matters is the genuine love we share," Onyisi remarked in his Instagram post alongside the video of the proposal.

In the footage, the man gets down on one knee amidst a crowd seemingly indifferent, engrossed in their phones and activities. Onyisi, visibly taken aback by the subdued response, rhetorically questioned, "You don't like love?" He contrasted this with what he perceived would be a more enthusiastic reaction in America, where public displays of affection often receive vocal support.

"This whole situation is very 'stroopwafel' for me," Onyisi joked, using a Dutch term to convey his bemusement before encouraging others to "show excitement and make his day."

The video quickly gained traction online, amassing over 2 million views with mixed reactions. Many viewers thanked Onyisi for cheering for the couple, highlighting their appreciation for the heartfelt moment despite the lackluster response from others.

While some questioned the appropriateness of proposing in such a public and mundane setting, one user defended the choice, suggesting, "Maybe they met in the tram, then it is the perfect place to propose but people have to cheer no matter the place."

Others pointed out cultural differences, noting, "Welcome to this cold country… The weather and the people," highlighting perceived differences in emotional expression.