Viral video: Man plays football with lions, internet reacts

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Brace yourself because the clip you are about to watch is not for the faint-hearted. A video that has gone viral on social media features a man playing football with lions. Yes! you heard it right. The viral video is shared on Instagram handle named @feline.unity.

In the now-viral video, the man can be seen wearing a blue suit and black sneakers and playing football with the three big cats. The wild animals can be seen kicking around the ball with their paws. As he kicks the ball, the lion and lionesses can be seen enjoying themselves and running toward it. We are sure that you will watch this clip on loop.

Obviously, the video went viral and triggered an array of reactions. Netizens expressed their views in the comments section after watching the shocking video. Some users said it was too risky while others called the clip as delightful. “It is so risky.. always advised to maintain distance from these wild cats,” a user wrote. Another user said, "I think its delightful, never seen these dangerous animals playing football.. loved it.. i will bookmark this clip for sure"