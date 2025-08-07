Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam

First Indian series to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival stars Pratik Gandhi, made by Hansal Mehta, based on...
VIRAL
After the video surfaced, local citizens and social organisations have strongly condemned the act.
A dangerous stunt performed by a youth on India's longest bridge - Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Dhola-Sadiya Bridge) in Assam's Tinsukia district has gone viral on social media.
In the video, a man is seen hanging from the railing of the bridge and then performing pull-ups while people around him record the act on their mobile phones. The act is not only life-threatening but has also become a matter of serious concern in terms of public safety.
According to an eyewitness, the stunt was performed by several youths.
Locals say that such incidents can not only prove fatal for the youth but also raise questions on the safety of important structures like bridges. They have demanded the Tinsukia district administration to take strict action against the person involved in such risky acts.
"They should be identified and strict action should be taken against them, so that such incidents can be prevented in future," said a local.
However, no official statement has been issued by the local administration or police yet.
The 9.15 km long Dhola-Sadiya bridge was inaugurated in 2017 and is located over the Lohit river in Assam. Built for Rs 2,056 crore, the bridge, named after singer Bhupen Hazarika, a native of Sadiya, is 3.55 km longer than the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
