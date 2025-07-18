Viral video: Man performs bhangra on London underground escalator, Internet can’t stop watching

The man, carrying a portable speaker, walked up the steps enthusiastically, unfazed by the curious glances of fellow commuters.

A man performing a Bhangra dance on a London Underground escalator has caught the internet's attention, with the video going viral on social media.

Some passengers watched or made videos of the scene while others walked past as the man danced down the escalator with the popular Punjabi song 'Mundian Tu Bach Ke Rahi' playing on a portable speaker.

The video, posted on Instagram by 'daweed.zet', is captioned, "Indian people are so happy."

Ever since the video was shared, it has garnered over 10,000 views and thousands of comments.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "Banger banger banger!" Another user said, "Start it again!" A third user commented, ''Punjabi are evergreen. Another user wrote, ''Punjabi Supremacy.''