Viral video: Man pays bill with coins at Taj Hotel, netizens say 'famous hone ke liye..'

screengrab

New Delhi: How would you pay the bills at a fine restaurant? You could dismiss it as a silly question and respond with cash or a credit card. However, one man decided to take a different approach. Well, a Mumbai-based content creator decided to try something new by paying his bill with coins. Siddhesh Lokare, the creator, posted a video of his experience on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

The video begins with Lokare saying that he decided to dress up in a suit to visit the Taj Mahal Palace restaurant. He orders a pizza and a mocktail for his meal and then asks for the bill. To the surprise of the other diners, when the waiter arrives with the bill, he pulls a pouch from his pocket and begins counting the coins. He goes on to say that he could hear the staff counting the coins.

''Well, the moral of the experiment is that we are so busy wearing layers based on the decorum we are surrounded with that we forget to embrace the rawness of being local at heart. Own yourself at heart for who you are and not for how situation or people expect you to be'' he wrote at the end of the video.

“Taj hotel me bhi kaand kar ke aa gaya yaar. Transaction matter karta hai yaar, phir chaahein dollar se karo ya chillar se,” reads the video caption.

The video obviously went viral. Some thought it was an excellent experiment, while others were extremely sceptical and claimed he was simply being rude to the staff.

Reactions:

"The moral of this experiment said it, how you're trying to let your surroundings affect your actions but in the end it doesn't even matter!" wrote one user. "Want the same level of confidence in life," said another. "Accept yourself as you are and stop copying others," said a third. "Create your own path, your own trend for others to follow. It's as if someone just did it out of the blue. Sid, you have a great attitude. Accept yourself." wrote a fourth user.