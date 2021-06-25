Viral video: Man on drone flies over Times Square, Twitterati reminded of Green Goblin

In a video that is going viral, people on New York's Times Square spotted a man whizzing in the air on his drone, leaving netizens in awe. The video was shot on June 19. The man has been identified as Hunter Kowald, YouTuber with 23.4k subscribers.

In the video, a man wearing a helmet and a camera strapped to it can be seen flying about 10 feet in the air through a crowded Times Square. People on the street can be seen looking at him with amazement in their eyes. Curious and surprised onlookers captured the strange sight in their cameras.

The 10-second video, shared by former Basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter, captured the helmeted man hovering about 10 feet in the air while curious New Yorkers gaped at him. The video shared by Chapman has 7 million views.

Also read Thousands sign petition to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth from space trip, reason will leave you in splits

Oh nothing - just a dude flying around NYC… https://t.co/qJp2mKgV8R — Rex Chapman @RexChapman) June 21, 2021

In a conversation with Inside Edition, Hunter Kowald said that it took him several years to make this happen. Hunter Kowald said he had permission for the dangerous stunt and safety measures were in place. Kowald often posts videos from his adventures on his YouTube channel.

However, the New York Police Department told New York Post, "We are aware of the video and are looking into it."

Many Twitterati were reminded of Green Goblin, who first appeared as the antagonist in 2002's Spider-Man due to striking similarity between Kowald and Green Goblin, the villain from the Spiderman movie.