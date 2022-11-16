Search icon
Viral video: Man massages white tiger's feet, internet reacts

A recent video of a man massaging the feet of white tiger has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 04:31 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Videos of humans and animals interacting are common. While most of the videos are adorable and feature cats or dogs as pets, some are hard to believe. A recent video of a man massaging the feet of white tiger has gone viral on social media. Yes, you read that correctly. The terrifying short segment was shared on Instagram by a user named @tiger_lovers2021 and has received 85k views so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @tiger_lovers2021

The viral video shows a white tiger sitting on the table in a calm position.  As the video goes on, a man is seen massaging the feet of white tiger and the predator appears to be similarly affectionate towards the him. It should be noted that the wild cat neither attack the man or the person shooting the clip. Given the boy's calm demeanor, we can assume this isn't his first time pulling a stunt like this. 

Since this clip was shared, it has been viewed more than 75k times. The video also has close to 15,000 likes and numerous reactions. Along with emphasizing the danger of the act, netizens asserted that wild cats are not toys to be played with. Others simply asked that the man be extra careful when handling these dangerous wild animals

“OMG It is so shocking and very dangerous too, please don't try again,” wrote a user. “It's adorable but scary too.. be extra careful man” shared another. “The way he is massaging its feet it is so adorable to watch, isn't it?,” posted a third.

.

 

