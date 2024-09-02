Twitter
Viral video: Man marries mannequin in bustling market and..., WATCH

Jammu: Army jawan injured after terrorists open fire at Sunjwan military station

Viral video: Man marries mannequin in bustling market and..., WATCH

Watch: Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai spotted together at Dubai airport in viral video

Kangana Ranaut slams IC 814 The Kandahar makers for 'distorting' facts: 'Censorship is only for...'

Viral

Viral video: Man marries mannequin in bustling market and..., WATCH

A video of a man marrying a mannequin has gone viral on social media.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

Viral video: Man marries mannequin in bustling market and..., WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
A video of a man marrying a mannequin in a bustling market has gone viral on social media, which has left the internt in splits. 

The video captured a man moving to a mannequin placed outside a shop, garlanding it and planting a kiss on its cheeks. He also touched the feet of the mannequin. 

Later, what surprised the netizens is that he lifted the mannequin and walked away with it, leaving the onlookers guffawing. 

The viral video has been shared by a user under the name 'Gudiya Kushwaha' on Instagram. 

 

The video has so far gained more than 11 lakh views. Moreover, several users took to Instagram to post their views on it. 

While some found it hilarious, some enquired the reason behind this 'bizarre' marriage. 

"Bus yehi dekhna baaki tha", a user hilariously commented. 

Another user wrote, "Last option for boys, if they do not find brides". 

 

 

