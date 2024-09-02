Viral video: Man marries mannequin in bustling market and..., WATCH

A video of a man marrying a mannequin in a bustling market has gone viral on social media, which has left the internt in splits.

The video captured a man moving to a mannequin placed outside a shop, garlanding it and planting a kiss on its cheeks. He also touched the feet of the mannequin.

Later, what surprised the netizens is that he lifted the mannequin and walked away with it, leaving the onlookers guffawing.

The viral video has been shared by a user under the name 'Gudiya Kushwaha' on Instagram.

The video has so far gained more than 11 lakh views. Moreover, several users took to Instagram to post their views on it.

While some found it hilarious, some enquired the reason behind this 'bizarre' marriage.

"Bus yehi dekhna baaki tha", a user hilariously commented.

Another user wrote, "Last option for boys, if they do not find brides".