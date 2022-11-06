Search icon
Viral video: Man makes ice cream rolls with Chai; netizens say 'chai ko baksh do yaar'

In a clip that has gone viral, a man can be seen preparing chai ice cream.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Chai has a way of soothing the soul, don't you think? A perfect cup of chai can brighten your day and feel like a warm hug. If, on the other hand, you enjoy chai, you should avoid watching this video at all costs. In a clip that has gone viral, a man can be seen preparing chai ice cream. Yes, you read that right. And sadly, we are not joking. The clip which was shared on Facebook by user named @Mi_nashikkar_  has left netizens baffled.

Brace yourself and watch the clip here: 

The viral clip shows a man starting to prepare a bizzare recipe by putting some cream on chai. Then he proceeds to blend the popular drink into the cream in a thin paste to make the ice-cream rolls. If chai is your comfort drink for the soul, the video is bound to make you shudder. The man in the viral clip has gone the extra mile to experiment with chai- he has prepared an ice cream with it.

After being shared online, the video received over 7.4 lakh views. Netizens were clearly unimpressed and took to the comments section to express their rage. One user wrote, "Next time try to add thick gravy yellow color with extra choco chips ice cream." Someone also said, "I don't understand who got murdered here. The ice cream or the chai?" A third person added, "RIP Chai, You all are a menace to society. " Some other users have also reacted using emojis. What do you think about this fusion chai ice cream? Would you also like to taste it?

