A viral video showcasing an unusual food creation has left the internet in disbelief: chicken tikka chocolate. The video, shared on Instagram, shows a man combining the beloved Indian dish, chicken tikka, with chocolate to create a bizarre fusion dessert. The clip, which has since garnered millions of views, has sparked widespread reactions, with foodies and netizens alike expressing shock and disgust.

The video starts innocently, as the creator adds food colouring to a chocolate mould. Things take a drastic turn when melted white chocolate is poured over the mould, followed by a surprising twist – chicken tikka is stuffed inside. After sealing the filling with another layer of chocolate and freezing the concoction for a few hours, the final product is revealed: a fusion dessert blending sweet and savoury in a way never seen before.

In a further twist, the creator tastes his strange creation on camera, asking, "What are your thoughts on Chicken Tikka Chocolate?" The caption, accompanying the video, reads, "Dubai's Schokolade Chicken Tikka Masala," coined by the restaurant owner who shared the post. The dish’s unusual name adds to its already controversial status.

The video quickly caught the attention of food lovers around the world, but it wasn’t long before the comment section became flooded with negative reactions. While some expressed curiosity, the majority of viewers seemed repulsed by the combination of spiced chicken and sweet chocolate, calling it an absurd pairing.

Despite the overwhelming shock and disgust, the video has proven one thing: controversial food trends continue to capture the public's attention. It’s clear that, in today’s world of viral content, no matter how strange, food experimentation is a surefire way to spark conversation.