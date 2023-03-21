Viral video: Man makes chocolate pastry pakoda, desi foodies ask ‘matlab kuch bhi’

Screen Grab

The internet is awash with strange photos and videos. The most recent cooking video focused on blending the two to make chocolate pastry pakodas. There are many strange food fusions like the chocolate omelettes, ice cream panipuri, cheeseless maggi, cheesy maggi, chowmein omelettes, and many more bizarre fusions of ingredients can all be found online. A hawker on the street corner has added the pastry pakoda to the growing list of disgusting foods.

Delicious chocolate cakes were dropped into a gramme flour mixture and then fried to create crispy pakodas in the viral food video. Imagine a dessert with the richness of layered cream and the heat of Indian street food.

Food blogger chatore_broothers uploaded the weird viral video via Instagram. The culinary blogger's social media account has over 190K followers and 1.9K posts. The video shows chocolate pastry pakoda with the caption, “Sorry Guyssss.”

The chocolate pastry pakoda video that went viral has over 630 thousand likes, four thousand plus likes, and one hundred seventy-six comments.

While the video of the chocolate pastry pakoda gained a lot of views, it was met with widespread disapproval from internet users. Disgust and thumbs-down emojis were left by several individuals in the video's comment area.

One person commented, “Itna bura kisi ke jane se bhi nhi nhi lagta..”

Another commented, “Kuch bhi khila dete ho ab cake ke pakode hadd hi ho gai ab too…”

Another commented, “Instagram par video viral krne ki ninja technique..”