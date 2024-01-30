Viral video: Man makes 'chicken tikka masala cupcake', internet asks 'are you serious'

A controversial culinary creation is causing a stir on the internet - the 'chicken tikka masala cupcake.'

In the realm of bizarre culinary innovations, a peculiar concoction has recently taken the internet by storm - the 'chicken tikka masala cupcake.' Shared on Instagram by the user sucChefful, this unconventional dish has sparked a wave of displeasure within the desi community.

The process of crafting this eyebrow-raising delicacy involves blending chicken tikka masala with baking powder, forming the mixture into cupcake shapes within a tray. Once baked, the cupcakes are crowned with an unusual topping of melted chocolate mixed with rice, resulting in a fusion that has left many with a bitter taste in their mouths.

The caption accompanying the Instagram post boldly claims, “Your Indian friends will love my chicken tikka masala cupcakes.”

The post has quickly gone viral, and the response has been far from positive. People have not held back in expressing their disdain for this culinary experiment, labeling it a serious offense to their taste buds.

One user commented, "Yahi dekhna baki rah gaya tha bass" (This was the only thing left to see).

Another user exclaimed, "This is out of crazy."

A third person added, "Oh no no, this is surprising."

The 'chicken tikka masala cupcake' has undeniably become a talking point, igniting a heated debate on the boundaries of culinary creativity and leaving many wondering if some flavors are better off not mingling.