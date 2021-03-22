Viral video: Man loses balance while boarding train, see what happens next

It was due to the timely action of Head Constable KM Patil that the passenger was not hurt as he immediately jumped into action to save his life.

A video released by the Ministry of Railways, where an alert RPF cop saves a passenger from going under the train has become viral on social media. The incident happened in Goa's Vasco da Gama station where an unidentified passenger while trying to board a train lost his balance and slipped into the platform gap.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening while he was trying to board the Vasco-Patna Express even as it was already pulling out of the platform.

It was due to the timely action of Head Constable KM Patil that the passenger was not hurt as he immediately jumped into action to save his life.

In no time the video got 14,000 views and people started reacting to it, most of them from viewers who praised the cop for his presence of mind and life-saving deed.

The passenger could have sustained serious injuries had not the RPF cop acted on time. A video released by the Ministry of Railways shows the alert RPF cop running to the passenger and dragging him away from the platform gap in the nick of time.

"At Vasco station, a passenger tried to board the moving train 02741 Vasco-Patna Express and slipped into the gap between platform and train," the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Thanking the cop for his timely and courageous move Twitterati was all praise for the cop.

"Brave RPF officer," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Thanks for saving a life," another wrote.

Earlier in February, an RPF personnel saved the life of a differently-abled man by preventing him from falling under a moving train at a railway station in Maharashtra's Panvel.