Viral video: Man loses balance while boarding train, see what happens next

Headlines

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim; check full list here

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

LIC policy: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh upon maturity, check details

Google Doodle today celebrates Sridevi’s birthday; from inspiring Bollywood journey to mysterious death

Who was Pingali Venkayya, the man behind India's national flag?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

LIC policy: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh upon maturity, check details

Google Doodle today celebrates Sridevi’s birthday; from inspiring Bollywood journey to mysterious death

Ahead of Chaleya, 10 romantic songs of Shah Rukh Khan that prove he is ‘king of romance'

10 tips to build stamina in women

Indian cricketers who were born outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

Vivek Agnihotri claims he is bankrupt even after The Kashmir Files success: 'Whatever money I earned, I put into…'

Nikhila Vimal opens up on her limited screentime in crime thriller Por Thozhil: ‘Wanted to be part of...’ | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man loses balance while boarding train, see what happens next

It was due to the timely action of Head Constable KM Patil that the passenger was not hurt as he immediately jumped into action to save his life.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2021, 07:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video released by the Ministry of Railways, where an alert RPF cop saves a passenger from going under the train has become viral on social media. The incident happened in Goa's Vasco da Gama station where an unidentified passenger while trying to board a train lost his balance and slipped into the platform gap.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening while he was trying to board the Vasco-Patna Express even as it was already pulling out of the platform. 

It was due to the timely action of Head Constable KM Patil that the passenger was not hurt as he immediately jumped into action to save his life. 

In no time the video got 14,000 views and people started reacting to it, most of them from viewers who praised the cop for his presence of mind and life-saving deed.

The passenger could have sustained serious injuries had not the RPF cop acted on time. A video released by the Ministry of Railways shows the alert RPF cop running to the passenger and dragging him away from the platform gap in the nick of time. 

"At Vasco station, a passenger tried to board the moving train 02741 Vasco-Patna Express and slipped into the gap between platform and train," the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Thanking the cop for his timely and courageous move Twitterati was all praise for the cop.

"Brave RPF officer," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Thanks for saving a life," another wrote.

Earlier in February, an RPF personnel saved the life of a differently-abled man by preventing him from falling under a moving train at a railway station in Maharashtra's Panvel.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill star as India thrash West Indies by 9 wickets

OMG 2 movie review: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film is much better than part 1, makes strong case for sex education

Mysore Pak recipe: Know how to make 'world's best street food sweet' at home

Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police releases traffic advisory for dress rehearsal today; check routes to avoid here

Meet one of Noida's richest who earned Rs 614 crore from his firm, earned Rs 64 lakh per day salary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE