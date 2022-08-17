Man jumps from massive height, then leaves rope mid-air; Elon Musk reacts to chilling video

Man jumps from massive heights, then leaves rope mid-air; Elon Musk reacts to chilling video

A fantastic approach to increase the rush of adrenaline is to engage in an adventurous sport. Many people who want adventure indulge in activities like sky diving, cliff camping, and bungee jumping while filming the experience. You can get goosebumps watching one of the countless adventure sports videos on the internet.

My body hates watching this



pic.twitter.com/7XXeBgqfKJ — Tim Urbanaitbutwhy) August 17, 2022

Recently, one of these videos gained popularity on social media. In the widely shared video, a man was seen bungee jumping with an unexpected twist. A former aeroplane pilot and extreme sports athlete from the United States named Trevor Jacob was spotted jumping out from a tremendous height.

He lets go of the rope he was gripping as soon as he jumps. After witnessing the viral video, internet users were astonished. Many others were suspicious of whether or not the athlete safely touched down on the ground.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also reacted to the viral video.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

"Tim Urban" posted the video to Twitter with the caption "My body hates watching this." The video has received more than 6,000 likes and over 4 lakh views so far. One user wrote, “Takes a special breed of human to find that fun.” While another commented, “I almost fainted just watching it.”

READ | Uttar Pradesh: IPS takes Mainpuri Police mess in-charge to task over sub-standard food, video goes viral