Viral video: Man installs 10-foot buggy wheels on Tesla for jaw-dropping upside-down drive

In a bold and attention-grabbing move, a man has modified a Tesla electric car with four enormous 10-foot buggy wheels, driving it upside down with impressive skill.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

In a jaw-dropping spectacle that turned heads, a daring individual has captured the spotlight by fitting a Tesla electric car with four colossal 10-foot buggy wheels and deftly driving it upside down. The riveting video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) via the Science account, showcases the Tesla gracefully navigating the streets in this topsy-turvy configuration, with the massive wheels spinning in full force.

The accompanying caption, "Man puts 10ft buggy wheels on a Tesla and drives it upside down." hints at the audacious nature of the feat. Originally posted by YouTuber WhistlinDiesel in March of this year, the video adds another daring exploit to his repertoire, much to the delight of his 6.63 million YouTube followers.

WhistlinDiesel's unconventional stunts in the video include driving with a clamp attached, breezing through speed bumps without slowing down, and subjecting the car doors to repeated impacts to test their durability.

The viral video sparked a range of reactions from social media users. While some applauded the daring act, others couldn't help but question the practicality of such a stunt.

A user on X wondered aloud, "What was his goal with this?"

Expressing surprise, another user commented, "Honestly, I'm amazed he managed to bypass all the sensors to even start the car."

Despite the awe, a third user injected a note of skepticism, writing, "Haha, an impressive concept, but it's not practical. This car is susceptible to tipping and overturning."

As opinions varied, a fourth user summed up the sentiment with, "I'm trying to decide how I feel about that."

